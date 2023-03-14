To stand out in a crowd of thousands of students is no easy feat, but Gwinnett Technical College student Ryan Moore has done just that.
Moore, a resident of Covington, was recently named Gwinnett Technical College’s Georgia Occupational Award (GOAL) of Leadership winner. The surgical technology student was one of 80 students nominated for the honor at Gwinnett Tech this year.
Moore was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and raised Newton County. He said he has always loved helping people and has fascinated with science since childhood. The combination of this, plus his favorite shows— “Scrubs” and “House” — brought the aspiration to become a doctor.
Moore said he overcame tribulations growing up, but used advice from his brother at one of his lowest points, “that he was rooting for me and to stay strong,” to stay humble and keep working toward his goal. Moore pushed on to graduate from high school and then Morehouse College, where he graduated with a bachelor of science in biology.
“To be a GOAL winner, one must exemplify a leader. Someone who can be placed in any position and strive amongst their peers. For me to be chosen as the winner is a great honor, and I hope to continue to exemplify a GOAL winner throughout my educational journey,” Moore said.
After graduation, Moore plans to serve his community as a surgical technologist and continue his education to receive his MD.
Moore was nominated by Surgical Tech Program Director TC Parker.
“Ryan exudes a rare quality. It is a mixture of confidence and compassion, an innate talent to connect and relate to patients in an intentional way,” Parker said. “He works for a nonprofit to aid homeless veterans and assists with food distribution for food-deprived people. His passion for his fellow man is inspiring.”
The Technical College System of Georgia sponsors the GOAL program at the state level to recognize technical education’s importance. Students are nominated annually by their instructors.
As the local winner, Moore will represent Gwinnett Technical College in the spring’s regional and statewide competitions. In addition, the state’s GOAL winner will serve as the student ambassador for technical education in Georgia.
