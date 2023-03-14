438A3290.jpg

Gwinnett Tech President Glen Cannon, GOAL Student Ryan Moore and Surgical Tech Program Director TC Parker.

 Photo: Dan Quigley/Gwinnett Tech

To stand out in a crowd of thousands of students is no easy feat, but Gwinnett Technical College student Ryan Moore has done just that.

Moore, a resident of Covington, was recently named Gwinnett Technical College’s Georgia Occupational Award (GOAL) of Leadership winner. The surgical technology student was one of 80 students nominated for the honor at Gwinnett Tech this year.

