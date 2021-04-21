Gwinnett Technical College recently honored its Instructor of the Year, lauding Cassandra Baker for her love for teaching and her mentoring skills.
Baker, who lives in Sugar Hill, is a business management instructor at Gwinnett Tech who said she is inspired by helping mentor future leaders.
“Teaching the next generation of leaders (inspires me). I feel like I am part of something greater than myself," Baker said. "People are in school to become better; the process inspires me. It is a humbling experience.”
Baker was given the Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year award, which school officials said began in 1991 and is "designed to recognize and honor technical college instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through innovation and leadership in their fields."
“To represent Gwinnett Tech as Instructor of the Year means that I am the current torchbearer for excellence and innovation in teaching," Baker said. "It means that I have earned the trust and respect of my peers and the administration, and I am an ambassador for Gwinnett Tech and technical education.
"I am truly honored and humbled to represent Gwinnett Technical College and be an ambassador for Georgia’s Technical College System."
The Instructor of the Year award is part of a statewide program initiated by the Technical College System of Georgia to honor outstanding instructors at the system’s 22 colleges. Baker will now compete against the winners from Georgia’s other technical colleges at the regional level.
Baker holds a Ph.D. in organization and management from Capella University, a master of business administration from Brenau University, and a bachelor of science in business administration from Shorter University. Prior to joining academia, Baker spent 15 years with Ford Motor Company and Volvo Cars of North America.
