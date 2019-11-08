Jason Moss is CEO of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance, a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community.
But before he rose in the ranks to his current position, Moss got his start at Gwinnett Technical College, a place he calls his “launching pad.” And while he holds the school in high esteem, the college feels likewise, recently honoring him as its Alumnus of the Year for 2019.
“This was the launching pad for me, to be able to do some really cool stuff,” said Moss, who attended Gwinnett Tech in 1995 following his service in the United States Air Force, taking classes in Computer Aided Design (CAD).
“I ended up teaching here at Gwinnett Tech. I taught Level I and Level II Auto CAD and really loved it.”
From there, Moss pursued a career in sales where he came into contact with Georgia manufacturers. That led to an idea that created his current endeavor.
“I found that there was really not a lot of opportunity for manufacturers to get together and connect so I founded the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance,” he said.
Founded in 2008, the alliance’s purpose is to connect Georgia manufacturers and support the industry by exploring best practices, he said.
Gwinnett Tech officials said Moss was selected as Alumnus of the Year for his achievements with the manufacturing industry in Georgia.
Moss lives in Lawrenceville with is wife Kandy and son Wesley.
Gwinnett Tech is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.
The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, trade shows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members.
To learn more about the organization, membership and upcoming events, call 770-338-0051 or visit their website at GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com.