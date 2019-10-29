The Gwinnett Technical College Foundation announced appointments for two new trustees.
Kali Boatright, president and CEO of Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce and Latabia Woodward of The Southern Company were appointed to the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.
Boatright and Woodward will join the Board of Trustees in their work to advance support and funding for Gwinnett Technical College’s program and facilities, student scholarships, and faculty and staff development.
“We are excited to welcome Kali and Latabia to our board,” Ebony Starks, Executive Director of Gwinnett Tech Foundation, said. “Both bring valued knowledge and expertise, plus a belief in the power of education to change lives. Their insights as industry innovators and community leaders will help us further Gwinnett Tech’s mission to provide career-focused education for real-world jobs.”
Boatright joined the Greater North Fulton Chamber as President and CEO in 2018. As an expert in nonprofit management and a proven leader in organizational growth and strategy execution, Boatright is proud of her history of collaborating with similar mission-driven organizations. Boatright is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and resides in Alpharetta with her husband.
Woodward leads the technology assessment program for The Southern Company. She has more than 20 years of experience in project management, software development management, process improvement and customer service. Woodward is a graduate of East Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Technology Management from the University of Phoenix. Woodward is also a 2012 graduate of Leadership Gwinnett and serves on the board of ArtWorks! Gwinnett. She resides in Lawrenceville with her family.