Gwinnett Technical College will hold an in-person graduation ceremony June 16, the school announced Wednesday.
The commencement ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth and will follow CDD and Georgia Department of Health guidelines.
Like many colleges and universities, Gwinnett Tech held a virtual graduation streamed on Facebook and YouTube last fall. This year, school officials said they are excited to offer graduates a more formal and traditional ceremony.
All graduates who attend in person must register through the graduate registration portal.
The college will allot a specific number of tickets for family and friends of each graduate. Graduates will be notified of the number of guests allowed and the process for ticketing when plans are finalized based on health and safety guidelines anticipated to be in place at the time of the ceremony.
For more information, go to gwinnetttech.edu/student-commencement/
