Coolray Field

Coolray Field is expected to host a Georgia Grown to Go market that Gwinnett County and the Georgia Department of Agriculture will team up to host on May 27.

 File Photo

Gwinnett County residents will be able to get food grown in Georgia in unincorporated Lawrenceville later this month as part of an effort to help both residents and farmers who are in need because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Georgia Grown To Go market event is expected to be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. May 27 at Coolray Field, Gwinnett Community Services Deputy Director Lindsay Jorstad told county commissioners on Tuesday. The event is a partnership with the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

"In addition to pre-ordered mixed boxes, there's supposed to be an array of fresh perishable food options that folks can order," Jorstad said.

Gwinnett officials will be looking at a Georgia Grown To Go market that will be held in Cobb County before the one at Coolray Field to study its format and logistics. 

Jorstad said the Gwinnett market will offer an opportunity to support local co-ops with additional food supplies as well.

Coolray Field is located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville.

