Four Gwinnett County teachers have received grants to enhance the impact they have on their students' lives.
Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said Trip Elementary School's Sherley Harris, Arcado Elementary School's Jamie Garcia, Lovin Elementary School's Gerin Hennebaul and Mountain View High School's Danielle Jenkins were among the eight educators from metro Atlanta to receive grants fro the Teach On Project. Each of the four Gwinnett teachers received a $7,500 grant.
"The Teach On Project was conceived as a way to recognize the “best of the best” in Metro Atlanta education," GCPS officials said. "By recognizing excellent educators each year, TOP hopes to retain excellent teachers and school leaders, inspire other educators to transform their craft, and increase the public’s awareness of educator and student success across the region. Since 2006, the TOP has granted awards to 144 educators, their classrooms and schools."
The grants include $3,500 for school project implementation, $1,500 for professional development and a $2,500 personal stipend. The four Gwinnett teachers were selected, according to GCPS, for submitting proposals for projects that "demonstrated excellence in three areas: raising student achievement; enhancing students’ self-esteem; and increasing collaboration with multiple stakeholders for the benefit of students."
The teachers submitted the following projects, according to GCPS:
• Sherley Harris: The Trip Diversity and Multicultural Club (Trip DMC)
• Jamie Garcia: H.E.R.O.E. Héroe is Spanish for hero and is an acronym that stands for Hispanos Esforzándose por Resultados, Oportunidades y Éxito (Which translates, in English, to Hispanics Making Efforts for Results, Opportunities and Success)
• Gerin Hennebaul: Looking at the World Through a Different Lens
• Danielle Jenkins: Inclusive Robotics Program for Students with Significant Cognitive Disabilities
