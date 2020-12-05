Gwinnett residents whose birthdays fall between Jan. 13 and Jan. 18 are going to want to renew their vehicle tags early, outgoing Tax Commissioner Richard Steele announced this week.
Steele, who leaves office at the end of the year, said the state will be updating its DRIVES Motor Vehicle System from Jan. 13 until Jan. 18, which means tags and titles cannot be processed during those five days. Online, in-person and kiosk systems will be unavailable during the update.
As a result, Steele is recommending residents who have birthdays during that five-day period to renew their car tags before then.
“Gwinnett residents with birthdays Jan. 13 through Jan. 18 will want to renew by Jan. 12 to avoid late fees,” Steele said in a statement. “I advise anyone with a birthday after Jan. 12 to renew as early as possible to avoid possible problems.”
The tax commissioners office said renewal notices have already been sent out, and that vehicles from the 1997 to 2018 model years must pass emissions tests before their tags can be renewed. Residents who moved since their last tag renewal are being instructed to update their address first and then renew their tags.
Renewing tags online at www.gwinnetttaxcommissioner.com/renew is considered the safest way to renew a tag in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but convenience fees do apply. Tag decals will be mailed to the vehicle owner.
Two other ways include using a tag renewal kiosk, which also has convenience fees but produces decals immediately, and paying in person at one of the county's five tag offices. There are no convenience fees with the in-person option.
A listing of kiosk and tag office locations can be at gwinnetttaxcommissioner.publicaccessnow.com/Locations.aspx.
The Motor Vehicle Customer Service Center can be reached at 770-822-8818 or tag@GwinnettCounty.com if residents need assistance.
