Details have emerged on the wake and two services that will be held for Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter this week.
Porter, who was the first Black woman to be elected as Gwinnett's tax commissioner, died last Thursday after a long battle with breast cancer.
Porter's Celebration of Life, or Homegoing, service will be held at noon on Thursday at Saint Philip AME Church, which is located at 240 Candler Road in Atlanta. The homegoing service is open to the public, and the family is asking attendees to wear black clothing for the service.
All Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner's Office locations will be closed on the day of the service so employees can attend it. The office announced a caravan heading to Atlanta for the funeral will assemble at 10 a.m. at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration and depart for the church at 10:30 a.m.
There will be a wake for Porter and an additional memorial service for her on Wednesday.
The wake, which the public is invited to attend, will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, which is located at 914 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. will also hold an Ivy Beyond the Wall memorial service honoring Porter at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at New Mercies Christian Church, which is located at 4000 Five Forks Trickum Road in Lilburn. Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., which Porter was a member of, are asked to arrive at 5:30 p.m. and where uninterrupted white outfits. The public is invited to attend this ceremony as well.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.