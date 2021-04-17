Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter is highlighting several actions her office has taken this year to address accessibility, efficiency and operations costs as she reaches her first 100 days in office.
“Based on constituent feedback during my campaign, I promised to improve the tax commissioner’s office and to make services more accessible,” Porter said. “At the 100-day mark, I want to provide a progress report to Gwinnett citizens and let them know I am working daily to make additional improvements.”
Some of the changes Porter has made in her office include shifting tag office hours so they close at 6 or 7 p.m., depending on the location, to accommodate residents work schedules; making it possible to schedule tag office appointments online; simplifying the mandatory New Homeowner brochure to reduce costs; and raising starting salaries for entry-level tax services associates to bring their pay closer to a livable wage.
The office is also transitioning from paper records retention to digital retention in an effort to reduce costs and workloads. Porter promoted 35 associates from within the office as well during her first 100 days in office, in addition to hiring 15 long-term contractors to fill benefits-eligible county positions.
The Tax Commissioner’s Office also said Porter has begun allowing her employees participate in dress down Fridays, which is something observed in other county offices.
Porter has also “recruiting top talent” to fill open positions in the office.
“Year over year, serving more customers, increasing online utilization, and managing increased collections and disbursements without increasing staffing levels,” the Tax Commissioner’s Office said in a statement.
The office also released some stats on services and demands it is facing. These stats include a:
♦ 26% rise in property tax calls
♦ 171% increase in online property tax payments
♦ 73% rise in motor vehicle-related calls
♦ 33% rise in online tag renewals
♦ 161% increase in motor vehicle kiosk transactions
♦ 47% increase in website visits
