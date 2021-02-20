Gwinnett County residents will be able to visit the county’s tag offices a little later in the day starting next month.
Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter announced her office will shift the tag office hours on weekdays to be open hour later in an effort to address higher demand for services in the afternoons. The new hours go into effect on March 1.
“If an in-person visit is necessary, Gwinnett residents can now take care of their tax, tag and title work without taking time off work,” Porter said. “I promised to make tag offices more accessible and this is the first step.”
Tag offices had been open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., but they will shift to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. next month. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the Lawrenceville, Norcross and Snellville tag offices will stay open an extra hour, closing at 7 p.m. The Lawrenceville branch will be closed on Mondays, however, and will continue to offer its 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. hours on Saturdays.
The Tax Commissioner’s Office is encouraging residents to check wait times at its offices at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/wait in advance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who has questions about tag-related issues can call the Motor Vehicle Customer Service Center at 770-822-8818 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays or send an email to tag@GwinnettCounty.com.
