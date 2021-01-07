Gwinnett County residents who have to renew their vehicle license plates the week of Jan. 11 will need to complete that business in person by Monday, or online by Tuesday night.
Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter's office issued a reminder this week that the county's tag offices will be closed from Tuesday until Jan. 18 because of work being done on Georgia's motor vehicle system.
The system will be shut down while the work is being being done — which means tag renewals can't be processed — so tag offices won't reopen until 8 a.m. on Jan. 19.
“We’re down to the final few days for residents to obtain tags and titles before the state updates its system,” Porter said. “I encourage all January birthdays to renew online now, the safest renewal method. If an in-person visit is required for title work, be sure to check wait times in advance at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/wait.”
Although the offices will close after Monday, the latest date that someone can renew their tag online or at a tag renewal kiosk is 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The tax commissioner's office announced late fees will be waived until Feb. 7.
Residents can call 770-822-8818, send an email to tag@GwinnettCounty.com or use the chat option at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com to seek assistance if they need it.
