Gwinnett police are on the scene at a Sugar Hill home and SWAT has been called out Tuesday morning.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

A suspect who was in an hours-long standoff with Gwinnett County Police SWAT officers on Tuesday took his own life in the home that he was barricaded in, according to police officials.

The standoff happened at a home on the 1200 block of Sycamore Summit in Sugar Hill, which is near Sycamore Elementary School. Brookhaven police had requested help from Gwinnett County police on Monday night to serve a warrant at the home.