Gwinnett County police arrested a man after he spent hours barricaded inside his home Tuesday morning, police officials said.
A Gwinnett County police spokesperson told Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta that officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance Tuesday morning at Caboose Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Police officials said the SWAT team responded and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Police did not identify the suspect or what led to the confrontation.
