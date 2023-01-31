A suspect who was in an hours-long standoff with Gwinnett County Police SWAT officers on Tuesday took his own life in the home that he was barricaded in, according to police officials.
The standoff happened at a home on the 1200 block of Sycamore Summit in Sugar Hill, which is near Sycamore Elementary School. Brookhaven police had requested help from Gwinnett County police on Monday night to serve a warrant at the home.
“Around 1:45 a.m., the suspect in that investigation was seen armed with a rifle, and the SWAT team was activated,” Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. “For the safety of the community, Gwinnett SWAT and Uniform officers closed the roadway and contacted residents near the incident location, asking them to evacuate the area.”
The suspect fired multiple shots at police at about 4 a.m. and bullets hit a SWATT robot and a nearby home in the process. A Gwinnett SWAT officer did return fire at the suspect, who then retreated into the home.
Winderweedle said SWAT negotiators spent the next several hours trying to contact the suspect before officers entered the home shortly before 10 a.m.
“Around 9:45 a.m., Georgia State Patrol assisted Gwinnett SWAT with making entry into the residence,” Winderweedle said. “The suspect was located deceased of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating, and the Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene.”
A spokesperson for Brookhaven police could not be reached on Tuesday to determine wha the warrant was for. A Gwinnett County Public Schools spokesman could not be reached either to determine whether Sycamore Elementary School went on lockdown because of the incident.
