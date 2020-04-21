Gwinnett County has moved in to the top four in terms of Georgia counties that have had the most cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.
Gwinnett surpassed Cobb County on Tuesday, ranking No. 4 behind Fulton, DeKalb and Dougherty counties. As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 1,238 cases of the disease, and 44 deaths, reported in Gwinnett so far.
That is an increase of 57 new cases in 24 hours for Gwinnett, but Cobb’s total increased by only 34 new cases. That’s a 4.8% increase in Gwinnett in 24 hours, compared to a 2.8% 24-hour increase in Cobb.
Fulton County leads all counties in the state in total cases, with 2,206 cases and 83 deaths. It is followed by DeKalb, which has had 1,563 cases and 30 deaths. Dougherty, which has the most deaths from the coronavirus in the state (103 in all) dropped to third in total cases (1,456).
Meanwhile, Cobb County has had 1,230 cases and 60 deaths.
Hall County follows Cobb with the sixth highest COVID-19 case total in the state (756 cases and nine deaths).
The county of residence is unknown in 483 cases. State officials are also reporting that there have been 977 cases, including eight deaths, in Georgia where the patient was not a resident of the state.
Statewide, there have been 20,166 cases of COVID-19 and 818 deaths reported to state health officials. The deaths account for 4.06% of cases seen in the state so far.
There have also been 3,885 hospitalizations in Georgia, which accounts for 19.27% of all cases seen in the state.
Health officials have not released figures on the number of people who got COVID-19, but later recovered.
The state’s health lab has processed 5,733 tests, with 1,025 of them being positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, commercial labs had processed 82,407 tests, with 19,141 of them being positive for the disease.
The state has not released a county-by-county breakdown of where tests have been performed.
Peoples ages 18 to 59 make up 62% of cases seen in Georgia, followed people ages 60 and older (34%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of patients in 3% of cases was unknown, however.
Meanwhile, women make up 54% of COVID-19 cases while men make up 44%. The gender of patients in 2% of cases in unknown.
