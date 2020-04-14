Twenty-one cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease were reported in Gwinnett County during a seven-hour period Tuesday, taking the county's case total to more than 800.
As of Tuesday night, Gwinnett County has had 815 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths from the disease. The county continues to have the fifth highest total of cases in Georgia.
Statewide, Georgia has had 14,578 cases of COVID-19 and 524 deaths. The deaths account for 3.59% of all cases seen in the state so far.
There have been 2,858 people hospitalized with the disease, which is 19.6% of cases seen in Georgia. There is no county-by-county breakdown of hospitalizations.
The state has also not released data on the number of people who got COVID-19 but later recovered.
The state's health lab has processed 3,983 tests with 758 of them being positive for COVID-19. Commercial labs have processed another 57,812 tests with 13,820 of them being positive for the disease.
People between the ages of 18 and 59 make up 60% of cases, followed by people 60 and older (35%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of patients in 4% of cases seen in the state is unknown.
Women make up 54% of cases, while men are another 44%. The gender was unknown in the remaining 2% of cases.
Fulton County continues to have the highest number of cases in the state, 1,812 cases and 60 deaths in all. Among the counties with the highest number of cases in Georgia, Fulton is followed by Dougherty County (1,297 cases, 78 deaths), DeKalb County (1,144 cases, 15 deaths), Cobb County (895 cases, 41 deaths) and Gwinnett.
The county of residence is unknown in 287 cases. State health officials are also now reporting that 665 cases, including seven that resulted in death, in Georgia where the patient was not a resident of the state.
