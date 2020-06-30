In the span of one week, Gwinnett County has had 1,446 new reports of people who either have, or had in the past, the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, according to figures released by the state Tuesday afternoon.
As of Tuesday, Gwinnett had a total of 8,082 cases of COVID-19 that had been reported to health officials over the course of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. That is an increase of about 21.8% from the numbers reported one week earlier, on June 23.
Despite being only the second-most populous county in Georgia, Gwinnett continues to have the highest case total among all counties in the state.
The county-level case numbers do not specify how many of those cases were from people who took swab tests, which means they had COVID-19 when they were tested, or how many of those cases involved people who took antibody tests, which means they had already recovered from the disease by the time they were tested.
There have been 170 deaths in the county, an increase of seven deaths — marking a rise of about just 4.3% — in the span of one week. Meanwhile, hospitalizations in Gwinnett are at 1,089, which is up by 153 hospitalizations, or 17.2%, from the numbers seen June 23.
The county, which has nearly 1 million residents, has an incidence rate of 832.21 cases for every 100,000 residents.
Across the three-county Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale health district, officials announced Tuesday that the current median age of people in COVID-19 cases is 40-years-old. The median age of people who have died in the district from the disease is 78.
The health district’s weekly snapshot statistics only shows data collected through noon on Monday, however.
The health district said that, out of the 66,339 COVID-19 tests that have been administered in Gwinnett, just 12.4% of them have come back positive for the disease. That’s higher than the state’s positivity rate of 8.9%, according to district health officials.
Meanwhile, there have been more than 13,613 reports of new cases of COVID-19 in Georgia since June 23, an increase of 20.1% over seven days.
Georgia had a total of 81,291 cases of COVID reported throughout the pandemic as of Tuesday afternoon. By comparison, it had a total of 67,678 cases reported as of the evening of June 23. That is an increase of 13,613 new cases in a span of one week.
The increase in deaths from COVID-19 across the state have not been nearly as sharp, however. The state data shows the total number of deaths across Georgia has increased by only 4.3% since June 23, going from 2,688 deaths a week ago to 2,805 deaths on Tuesday.
The number of current hospitalizations are also on the rise, according to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. The agency’s data shows the number of current hospitalizations on June 23 was 1,056. On Monday, that number stood at 1,459.
That’s an increase of 403 hospitalizations.
The total number of hospitalizations in Georgia since last Tuesday has only increased by 930, or about 9.2%. As of Monday, there had been a total of 11,051 hospitalizations, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. As of June 23, that total was 10,121.
There have been 150 new ICU admissions over the last week. As of Monday, the state had seen a total of 2,323 ICU admissions, compared to 2,173 as of June 23.
Statewide, the total number of tests administered in Georgia increased by 117,378 over the last week. As of Tuesday, that number was 991,501 tests, including swab tests and antibody tests. By comparison, the number of tests administered as of June 23 was 874,123.
