Gwinnett County saw its number of COVID-19 cases jump by more than 250 new cases in a 24-hour period, pushing the county's total to more than 6,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, according to new figures released by the state on Monday.
Gwinnett is Georgia's second most populous county, but has now had more cases than any other county in state. As of Monday afternoon, it has had a total of 6,407 cases and 162 deaths. That was an increase of 256 cases in 24-hours over Sunday's numbers, which were themselves up by 108 cases from Saturday.
The incidence rate in Gwinnett is 659.74 cases for every 100,000 residents. There were 862 hospitalizations reported as of Monday.
New data on the positivity rate in Gwinnett, as well as zip code-by-zip code incidence rates, is expected to be released by the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments on Tuesday.
Gwinnett surpassed Fulton County — Georgia's most populous county — in total COVID-19 cases a little more than a week ago. Fulton, which has the second highest case total in the state, has had 5,705 cases so far, and an incidence rate of 519.02 cases for every 100,000 residents.
There have been more deaths in Fulton, however, with the death toll in that county sitting at 304 deaths.
Statewide, 65,928 cases of COVID-19, and 2,648 deaths from it, have been reported so far. There have been 9,953 hospitalizations and 2,155 ICU admissions in the state as well.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 850,674 COVID-19 tests have been administered across Georgia so far, with the state's positivity rate sitting at 8%.
After Gwinnett and Fulton counties, the remainder of the top five counties for COVID-19 cases are DeKalb (4,791 cases, 165 deaths), Cobb (3,969 cases, 229 deaths) and Hall (2,946 cases, 58 deaths).
