There have been 244 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease reported in Gwinnett in a 96-hour period since Tuesday night, based on numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Gwinnett has now seen 1,059 cases of COVID-19, including 36 that have resulted in death.
The number of new cases seen in a 96-hour period is higher than those seen in the preceding 96-hour window. By comparison, the county’s case total only increased by only 197 cases during the 96-hour period from the evening of April 10 to Tuesday night.
Statewide, there have been 17,841 cases of the coronavirus disease reported in Georgia, including 677 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The deaths account for 3.79% of all cases seen in the state.
There have also been 3,447 people hospitalized so far, accounting for 19.32% of the cases reported to the state.
The state’s health lab has conducted 4,853 tests with 950 of them being positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, commercial labs have conducted 69,355 tests with 16,891 of them being positive for the disease.
Sixty-one percent of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are between the ages of 18 and 59. They are followed by people over 60 (34%) and newborns to 17-year-olds (1%). The ages of patients is unknown in 4% of cases seen in the state however.
Women make up 54% of cases seen in Georgia, while men make up 44%. The gender of patients was unknown in 2% of cases.
Fulton County county has had the most cases in the state, 2,065 in all with 74 of them resulting in death. Among the five counties with the most COVID-19 cases seen in Georgia, Fulton is followed by Dougherty County (1,409 cases and 91 deaths), DeKalb County (1,408 cases, 24 deaths), Cobb County (1,104 cases, 51 deaths) and Gwinnett.
The county of residence is unknown in 245 cases. State health officials said 827 cases, including seven that resulted in death, in Georgia were patients who were not Georgia residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.