A Gwinnett County jury has indicted Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader, and three men — including a private investigator and the founder of DragonCon — on three counts of computer trespass Wednesday.
"On Wednesday, September 18, 2019, a Gwinnett County Grand Jury indicted Frank Karic, T.J. Ward, Kathryn Schrader, and Edward Kramer, on three counts of Computer Trespass for their role in the illegal access of the Gwinnett County Justice Center computer network," The Prosecuting Attorneys' council of Georgia, which will handle prosecution of the case, said in a statement.
"The investigation was conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and provided to the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia for review."
The indictment is the latest twist in an unusual case. Schrader had reportedly believed District Attorney Danny Porter had hacked her county computer and hired private investigator T.J. Ward to look into it.
Ward, in turn, is accused of bringing in Ed Kramer, the DragonCon founder who pleaded guilty to three child molestation charges in 2013, to look into whether computer tampering had happened. That reportedly gave Ward and Kramer access to the county's computer network.
Schrader, Ward, Kramer and Frank Karic were indicted.
"Bench warrants were issued at the time of indictment. Bond amounts were set at $25,000 for Frank Karic and T.J. Ward," the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council said. "A Consent Bond Order was issued for Kathryn Schrader. No bond was given to Edward Kramer."
All four people listed in the indictment were taken into custody. Gwinnett County Jail records showed Schrader had already been released by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The indictment states that the four of them "did knowingly use a computer network without authority and with the intent to remove network traffic, data from the computer network of Gwinnett County, contrary to the laws of said state, the good order, peace and dignity thereof," between Feb. 7 and Feb. 26.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation had been handling the investigation into the access to the computer network before it turned the case over the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia.
Schrader had been sidelined from hearing criminal cases prosecuted by Porter's office for months while the GBI investigated the case.
Porter declined to comment on the indictment, citing the fact that his office is not prosecuting the case, and deferred questions to the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council. The GBI also deferred comment to the council.
