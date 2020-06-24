The Gwinnett County Summer Meals Program at parks and other county sites will resume operations Monday.
It was suspended for the remainder of the week due to unforeseen circumstances with the vendor, the county said.
Gwinnett Parks and Recreation staff will be at each summer meals site on those days to share information with parents and children who may show up.
Emergency meal kits and information will still be made available for residents age 60 and older who need assistance with hunger, health or mobility issues.
When the Summer Meals Program starts again, it will expand to 11 more park sites, bringing the total number of locations to 31.
Meals will now be available for pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. while supplies last at:
• Alexander Park, 800 Old Snellville Highway, Lawrenceville
• Bogan Park, 2723 North Bogan Road, Buford
• Collins Hill Park, 2225 Collins Hill Road, Lawrenceville
• Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Auburn Avenue, Dacula
• E.E. Robinson Park, 885 Level Creek Road, Sugar Hill
• George Pierce Park, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee
• Harbins Park, 2995 Luke Edwards Road, Dacula
• Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain
• OneStop Buford, 2755 Sawnee Avenue, Buford
• Peachtree Ridge Park, 3170 Suwanee Creek Road, Suwanee
• South Gwinnett Park, 2115 McGee Road, Snellville
In addition, the Five Forks Branch Library at 2780 Five Forks-Trickum Road in Lawrenceville will serve meals as part of the program starting Monday, July 6.
The program allows parents, caregivers or community groups to pick up free nutritious meals for children to take home, or children can pick up their own meals.
For more information, visit GwinnettSummerMeals.com or call 770-822-8840.
