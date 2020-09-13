There were a large number of students from schools in Gwinnett County, from both public and private institutions, who have been named semifinalists for National Merit Scholarships.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced there are about 16,000 semifinalists this year, with the 7,600 scholarship winners expected to be announced in April 2021. The corporation said the semifinalists were chosen based on their 2019 Preliminary SAT, or PSAT, scores and represent the highest scoring students in their respective states.
About 15,000 students are expected to be named finalists, who are chosen based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, honors and awards received and school and community involvement. Semifinalists must write an essay and be endorsed and recommended by an official at their school to be considered for a finalist slot.
Fourteen public and private schools in Gwinnett had National Merit semifinalists, according to the corporation.
The semifinalists from Gwinnett include:
♦ Duluth High School students Ria Iyengar, Srikar Narayan and Gopesh Singal
♦ Mill Creek High School student Zachary B. Shapiro
♦ Archer High School student Morgan J. Bell
♦ Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology students Theodora T. Alese, Aryan Ashraf, Connor G. Burrell, Chelsea B. Campbell, Jianwei Chen, Zachariah F. Dawood, Avani R. Dhuri, Jordan S. Hammond, Ryan Z. Li, Cynthia Lin, Joshua G. Mellott, Vidur J. Saigal, Anne G. Wang, Grace S. Wang, Colton W. Woodring, Leo Xu and William T. Yoon
♦ Mountain View High School student Katie S. Shin
♦ Parkview High School students Havishkrit Arya, Sydney R. Walker, Anna M. Wang, Velda S. Wang, Shihao Xu and Heyi Zhang
♦ Grayson High School student Christo♦ pher T. Rhine
♦ Norcross High School students Cooper H. Allen, Aidan C. Dealy, Elliott J. Januzelli, Martin T. Lachev, Abigail S. Lewis and Eric J. Van Ness
♦ Wesleyan School student Jacob L. Price♦
♦ Brookwood High School students Andrea F. An, William R. Bray, Kaylee W. Fang, Syed W. Ghaus, Grace L. Guo, Sandeed S. Sikandar and Trang ThanhThuy Vu
♦ Lanier High School student Veronica N. Roberson
♦ Collins Hill High School student Wells W. Bussey
♦ North Gwinnett High School students Madeline C. Busse, Jingrou Chen, Caren H. Kim, Hyunwoo Kim, Sophie M. Lee, Megha Mishra, Sarah W. Park, Steven Z. Vacha
♦ Peachtree Ridge High School students Nikita R. Dandekar, Isaac Y. Hwang, Brian S. Ji and Brian J. Lee
