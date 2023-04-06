Akili Smith of Parkview High School and Myra Ehrenberg of Ehrenberg Family Home School have been awarded Georgia United Foundation scholarships to pursue higher education.

They are two of six Georgia high school seniors who placed in the foundation’s 2023 Scholarship Competition, administered by the philanthropic arm of Georgia United Credit Union. A total of $25,000 in scholarships were awarded to students who plan to attend college or a technical school during the 2023-2024 school year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.