Akili Smith of Parkview High School and Myra Ehrenberg of Ehrenberg Family Home School have been awarded Georgia United Foundation scholarships to pursue higher education.
They are two of six Georgia high school seniors who placed in the foundation’s 2023 Scholarship Competition, administered by the philanthropic arm of Georgia United Credit Union. A total of $25,000 in scholarships were awarded to students who plan to attend college or a technical school during the 2023-2024 school year.
This marks the 29th year of the scholarship program, named for Georgia United’s founder and notable board members.
During the tenure of the Georgia United scholarship program, a total of $363,000 has been distributed among 247 scholars, Georgia United Foundation officials said.
The foundation’s scholarship program encourages higher education-bound students to display their creativity through a one-minute video submission explaining how they will use their continuing education to help their community. Additional consideration is given to academic achievement, financial need, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities.
“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding students for their hard work and achievements,” said Georgia United President and CEO Debbie Smith. “Georgia United Foundation makes it possible for us to continue our long-standing tradition of offering scholarships to high school seniors who are pursuing higher education. We wish this year’s scholars the best of luck and know they will make a difference in their communities.”
Smith, a senior at Parkview High School in Lilburn won the $5,000 Geraldine Tilson Scholarship. Smith is an academic honor roll student and member of the National Honor Society who is also captain of the Parkview marching band, a member of the concert band, a member of the Parkview Lady Panther varsity basketball team, a Junior Achievement 3DE Ambassador and a Peer Leader.
She is also a member of the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) who enjoys volunteering with Camp Creek Elementary for student tours and orientations, providing music lessons for Trickum Middle School students and assisting at nearby New Mercies Food Pantry and Residence Center.
She cites her parents for instilling strong values of service to others, hard work and a healthy respect for money management. She is looking forward to attending Florida A&M, a historically Black university, to study business administration with a focus on marketing and music.
$2,500 T. RANDALL DENNIS SCHOLARSHIP
Ehrenberg of the Ehrenberg Family Home School in Lilburn won the $2,500 T. Randall Dennis Scholarship. She is planning to attend Truett McConnell College in Cleveland, Ga. to study education and obtain a teaching degree.
She would like to use her education to inspire the next generation to improve relations between society and government. She has attended Teen Pact Leadership School which educates participants how to effectively impact politics.
A member of the Beta Club and the Gwinnett County Youth Commission (a county program for introductions to county government roles), she also participates in a speech and debate league and coaches youth soccer teams with Upper90.
