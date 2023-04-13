Four students from Maxwell High School of Technology in Lawrenceville are headed to Houston, Texas, on April 19 to offer suggestions in response to some of NASA’s biggest challenges as part of the NASA HUNCH program.

This is the first year schools from Georgia have been invited to participate in the NASA HUNCH (High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware) program, which was established to develop solutions to problems posed on the International Space Station program that are not vital for NASA engineers to work on.

