Four students from Maxwell High School of Technology in Lawrenceville are headed to Houston, Texas, on April 19 to offer suggestions in response to some of NASA’s biggest challenges as part of the NASA HUNCH program.
This is the first year schools from Georgia have been invited to participate in the NASA HUNCH (High Schools United with NASA to Create Hardware) program, which was established to develop solutions to problems posed on the International Space Station program that are not vital for NASA engineers to work on.
These problems then become the new challenges for high school students to address in the areas of design and prototype, video and media, sewn flight articles, flight configuration, software, hardware and biomedical science. Thus far, more than 1,300 student-created designs have been implemented aboard the International Space Station.
Each year, 2572 students from 277 schools participate in NASA HUNCH, sharing their ideas with astronauts, International Space Station program flight crew and engineering personnel. Review finals are scheduled for April 19 at the Space Center in Houston with finals following at the Johnson Space Flight Center.
Maxwell students participating in this year’s NASA HUNCH program are Henry Chu, Lucas Burdian, Joseph De Lima and Nate Coletta. Chu and Burdian accepted the challenge to create and develop a system for IV administration in micro gravity, and De Lima and Coletta worked on the design for a lunar scooter wheel.
“It is an exciting opportunity and honor for our students to present their designs to NASA,” said Maxwell’s manufacturing instructor Brandon Myers in a news release. “Our students continuously take projects like NASA HUNCH to the next level. They apply concepts like design for manufacture and utilize cutting-edge technology to show family, friends and future employers alike that they have the talent to carry manufacturing and engineering technology to the next generation.
“Our students will have the opportunity to meet and interact with people thriving in careers they hope to fill one day. This final design review adds a layer of validation that is truly once in a lifetime. Our students will understand that they can achieve the remarkable at any age and any level, so long as they put in work and strive for greatness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.