Gwinnett County will be well represented in May at the Premier National High School Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management Competition in Washington, D.C., after Berkmar High and Maxwell High School of Technology earned top state honors at the Georgia ProStart State Invitational.

Berkmar’s culinary team won the culinary arts division while Maxwell’s culinary management team placed first in the restaurant management division. Meadowcreek, which earned state championships from 2017 to 2022 in the culinary arts division, finished second this year.

