Gwinnett County will be well represented in May at the Premier National High School Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management Competition in Washington, D.C., after Berkmar High and Maxwell High School of Technology earned top state honors at the Georgia ProStart State Invitational.
Berkmar’s culinary team won the culinary arts division while Maxwell’s culinary management team placed first in the restaurant management division. Meadowcreek, which earned state championships from 2017 to 2022 in the culinary arts division, finished second this year.
ProStart, sponsored by the Georgia Restaurant Association, is a high school program that provides students interested in the food service and hospitality industries a leg up by teaching culinary techniques and management skills in an industry-driven curriculum. Students receive an industry-recognized certificate upon completing of the ProStart program, Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said.
The ProStart competition showcases the talents of students from high schools across the country. Culinary arts teams display their creative abilities by preparing a three-course meal in an hour using only two butane burners and without access to running water. Management teams develop proposals for the next promising restaurant concept and display problem-solving skills to a panel of industry judges.
“The young people participating in our ProStart program are the future of our industry,” Karen Bremer, president and CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association, said in a news release. “I couldn’t be prouder to have Berkmar High School and Maxwell High School of Technology representing Georgia and competing at the national level ... The talent that these two teams have is genuinely inspiring and I can’t wait to cheer them on.”
More than 400 students will take part in the three-day national competition, which will feature opening ceremonies, two days of competition and an awards dinner. The top five teams from both divisions will earn scholarships to continue their restaurant or food-service education.
Berkmar — which finished third in 2022 — won the Culinary Arts division for the first time in school history, and school chef James Bryant was named the Georgia ProStart Educator of Excellence. Maxwell won for the second consecutive year and has finished in the top three each year during its 10 years of existence.
“Our second-year chef James Bryant had a lot to do with this great accomplishment,” Berkmar principal Durrant Williams said. “He brought his unique skillset from Florida to help lead our kids to victory in just two years.”
“This is a huge accomplishment for Berkmar Culinary,” Bryant said. “Our team put together an amazing performance under extreme pressure conditions. Even though we have modest facilities, these four students never missed a practice, trusted our process and most of all, trust and believe in each other.”
Members of Berkmar’s culinary team include seniors Litzy Hernandez, Evelyn Guevara and Zeke Galindo and junior Nimah Hassen.
Maxwell has competed in ProStart’s state event every year for the past decade. The school posted back-to-back victories in 2022 and 2023 and finished first in 2015; the team posted second-place finishes in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2019.
“The students participating in the ProStart competition came in with a yearning to learn and expand outside of their comfort zones,” Maxwell chef Amanda Williams said. “We work with mentors that are knowledgeable in the industry. Having been in the industry myself, my management experience serves as a tool to prepare students for hard questions being asked by judges.
“Seeing my students take and apply the information and turn it into a restaurant business plan is an amazing accomplishment. Knowing that we have the right tools to make the team a success is a great feeling.”
Members of the Maxwell restaurant management team include seniors Jennifer Pacheco (Peachtree Ridge), Jhanir Brown (Grayson), Belia Rivas (Norcross) and junior Evan Ramos (Mountain View).
