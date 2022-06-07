For Gwinnett County student Tyler Lee, hearing about the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was like hearing a story he'd already heard before.
A gunman had opened fire on unsuspecting people and killed several individuals. The venues vary from incident to incident, whether it's at a night club, a movie theater or a shopping center.
In the Uvalde case at Robb Elementary School, similar to what happened nearly a decade ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., this shooting resulted in the deaths of young children and teachers.
"It seems like every other day, another mass shooting happens because people are accessing guns without necessary barriers and necessary restrictions," Lee said. "In Uvalde, Texas, a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and murdered 21 people — 19 children and two teachers — a combination of inaction by local law enforcement, non-existent gun laws, the purchasing of two semi-automatic assault rifles by the gunman and a lack of mental health resources contributed to the slaughter of these young children."
Lee lead a press conference last Friday to mark Gun Violence Awareness Day and to call for something to be done about gun laws in Georgia and across the nation.
"The gunman that accessed the weapons that were used in the Uvalde, Texas massacre was able to purchase two assault rifles a day after his 18th birthday," Lee said. "He was able to do this without trouble and without a waiting period. There was no licensing process and there was no check in with law enforcement.
"This mass shooting could have happened anywhere and it does happen anywhere in America. We have cultivated a gun culture here in America ... people believe as if they are entitled to a weapon of mass murder."
Among the officials standing with Lee at his press conference were Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure; State Reps. Donna McLeod, Shelly Hutchinson and Jasmine Clark; Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque; Gwinnett School Board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson; and Lawrenceville City Council members Marlene Crawford and Austin Thompson.
Lee called for federal legislation to be passed addressing access to assault rifles. Meanwhile, the legislators at the press conference called for the General Assembly to take action in 2023 to address gun violence.
"A gun should be treated like it was a vehicle with licensing and training necessary to purchase a firearm," Lee said. "We need universal background checks, we need red flag laws and we need weapons permits and licenses."
Lee and the legislators also criticized permitless carry legislation that was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this year.
"If dead children and scarred families are not enough for Republican legislators to see that we need background checks, we need permits, proper mental health funding and red flag laws, then they have blood on their hands every day a tragedy like this happens," Lee said.
He went on to warn that it was possible a similar incident could happen in a Gwinnett county school.
"There's a real possibility that one day, someone might walk into my high school in Suwanee, Ga., and shoot me dead because nothing was done to stop them from doing so," Lee said. "We need laws that would prevent what happened in Uvalde, Texas, and in countless other tragedies that could have been prevented."
McLeod will not in the General Assembly next year — she choose to run for Congress this year instead of seeking another term in the legislature — but Clark and Hutchinson are seeking re-election to the Georgia House of Representatives.
"Gun violence in this country is an epidemic, and we need to start addressing it as a public health issue," Clark said.
"Fortunately, there are common sense policies that we can implement right now that would reduce the gun violence and are overwhelming popular with Georgians, policies like instituting universal background checks for anyone purchasing a gun, banning the untraceable self-assembled ghost guns in our state and raising the purchase age for firearms to at least 21."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.