It has been just over five years since the Atlanta Braves' minor league team in Gwinnett took on the "Stripers" name, but Coolray Field Chef Jamerius "Chef Jay" Sims felt there was a disconnect between the team name and the menus at the stadium's eateries.
More specifically, he felt there was an obvious type of dish missing from the menus — fish.
The Gwinnett Stripers are named for a fish, and a fish is prominently featured in the team logo, but the menu didn't reflect that at all.
"I looked at our logo and we didn't really have any seafood influence around the ball park," Sims said. "We're the Stripers, so why not bring some type of fish basket to the party."
Seafood will be on the menu for the first time when the Gwinnett Stripers open their season at home against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday night. In fact, three of the new dishes that will make their debut this week are seafood dishes, as part of more than a dozen new menu items that have been added at the ballpark.
Yep, Stripers fans will be able to enjoy a catfish basket at Coolray Field this weekend. And, if catfish isn't their thing, crab cake sandwiches and fish tacos will be on the menu as well.
Stripers General Manager Erin McCormick said there had been some uncertainty for years about whether fish should ever be on the menu at the stadium.
"We always grapple with, 'Is it a good thing to eat fish when it's our logo, or a bad thing,'" she said. "But, (Chef Jay) leaned into it with the catfish, which is a good nod to our southern culture."
But, there are plenty of non-seafood items that will be added to the menus at Coolray Field eateries this season.
The Stripers debut two new restaurants at Coolray Field this season. Pontoon Brewing will take over the Boathouse, replacing Slow Pour Brewing Company in that space, and Flowery Branch-based Rachetti’s Pizza has replaced Basic Bait.
New additions to the Boathouse's menu include: Pontoon Wings, which have Pontoon Brewing's signature beer mixed into the wing sauce; Cuban sandwiches; crab cake sandwich; fish tacos; and four Pontoon Brewing Company Craft Beers (New Wave, One Ski, Crushing Waves, Aqua Tronic) as well as their current seasonal beer, Trail Maker.
"With the revamp here out of the Boathouse, we have our sponsors, Pontoon Brewing, taking over here, so we wanted to kind of introduce them in a way as a new partnership," Sims said. "You, know (it's) kind of a bar feel here so we have some bar-friendly items here."
Sims said the Pontoon Wings are a particular favorite of his. The idea behind the wings was to introduce Pontoon Brewing to Stripers fans "in a cool way," so that's why their beer is infused into the wing sauce.
"I just feel like it's a cool concept, just a different way," the chef said. "They have a variety of items as far as their beer selection, but taking two of their mainstays and just kind of tweaking it or bringing something different from a food aspect."
All the Fixins, which debuted last year and is southern cooking-themed, is also adding several menu items. These include: home-brewed sweet tea; a bacon onion jam footlong hot dog; a BBQ sundae, with pulled pork, mac and cheese, coleslaw, onion straws and sweet BBQ sauce; the catfish basket; a Nashville hot chicken sandwich; blooming onion petals; and strawberry short cake.
Xolos Cantina is adding a walking taco — which includes beef or chicken, salsa, onion, cilantro, and sour cream in a bag of corn chips — and a street corn cup, which is warm, creamy corn that is topped with crumbled Cotija cheese, lime juice, chili powder and cilantro.
Meanwhile, Steakadelphia is adding a buffalo chicken philly, and Sahlen’s Hot Dogs while be available throughout Coolray Field. Sahlen's Hot Dogs will, for example, be the basis for the bacon onion jam footlong hot dog at All The Fixins.
"It is (a lot of new foods), but it's important to keep it fresh," McCormick said. "We've got a lot people who come to a lot of games so we want to make sure they have something different every night."
McCormick said her favorite new food item at Coolray Field is the Blooming Onion Petals.
"I'm a big onion ring person and the horse radish dipping sauce that chef made with it, I could just drink that. It's great," she said.
McCormick said early reviews of the Bacon Onion Jam Hotdogs have been positive as well.
"A lot of people were just eating the top off of it," she said. "It's a foot-long so it's a big hot dog. You've got to commit to it."
Opening at home before the Braves
The Stripers will a big opportunity to show off their new menu items this weekend.
While both the Stripers and the Braves open the 2023 this season, the Braves will be on the road. That means the Stripers will be the first professional baseball team in metro Atlanta to open their season at home.
This is also the first time the Stripers have opened their season in March.
The Braves will hold their home opener next weekend, when it will be the Stripers turn to be on the road.
To celebrate the opening of the season, the Stripers will give away free magnet clings at the season opener.
And, since the first game of the season will be on a Friday night, there will be a fireworks show after the game ends.
"With the Braves on the road, we're the first baseball game in Atlanta this year," McCormick said. "It's going to be fun."
