The Gwinnett Stripers and the Atlanta Braves Foundation announced the recipient of the team’s August “Youth Programs” grant is Spectrum Autism Support Group, a nonprofit organization that provides support, education and resources for individuals and families impacted by autism.
The organization received a $2,500 grant on Aug. 3 during the Stripers’ game at Coolray Field.
The grant will be utilized to support Spectrum Autism Support Group’s Summer Day Camp Program. The camp’s staff provide social skills training, behavioral accommodations and language-building activities for children as young as 4 years old or adults as old as 26, who are functioning at all levels of the autism spectrum.
The camp is held at Praise Community Church in Lawrenceville. Spectrum serves over 560 children from Gwinnett County and surrounding counties in the Summer Day Camp Program each year.
The grant can supplement the cost of the program for families, though donations help Spectrum to keep costs low so camps are accessible for all families, regardless of economic status.
“We are extremely grateful to the Stripers for this grant,” Claire Dees, Executive Director, said in a statement.
“These funds will ensure Spectrum will be able to continue to offer our camps at affordable fees for families so they can more comfortably participate in our autism-focused camp program. Spectrum will be able to purchase greatly needed sensory and recreational equipment for our campers to enjoy.”