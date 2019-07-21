A local organization aimed at bridging the generational gap between seniors and teens recently received a $2,500 grant from the Gwinnett Stripers to further its services.
In conjunction with the Atlanta Braves Foundation, on July 6, the Stripers awarded the grant to Mending the Gap Inc. at Coolray Field.
The nonprofit, which is based in Lawrenceville, was started in 2010 with a mission to inspire youth and enrich the lives of older adults through basic needs support, companionship and intergenerational programs.
Aimed at enhancing the quality of life for seniors, Mending the Gap works to alleviate hunger, isolation and neglect among the senior population and encourage youth to serve and advocate for senior adults in society and help seniors in poverty remain healthy and independent.
“We are truly grateful to the Gwinnett Stripers for their support,” said Fay Josephs, founder and executive director of Mending the Gap. “Their contribution will help to provide basic needs assistance to the hundreds of vulnerable senior citizens we serve in Gwinnett County while providing opportunities to facilitate more interaction between youth and older adults.”
Each month, Mending the Gap aids more than 350 seniors age 60 and older with the participation of more than 100 students.
Key components of the program include delivering food, cleaning supplies and toiletries to seniors’ homes, as well as making friendly calls and visits to seniors. Teens also tutor seniors in technology and hold social events and workshops.
The $2,500 Stripers grant will help Mending the Gap buy various necessities, including fresh food, toiletries, cleaning supplies and personal care items.