The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves Foundation, awarded their $2,500 July grant to the Gwinnett Coalition and its Gwinnett Veterans Resource Center.
The Gwinnett Veterans Resource Center (GVRC) seeks to meet the needs of veterans and their military families by providing information, referrals, and resources in a welcoming environment that honors their service and sacrifice to our country.
The Stripers selected the Gwinnett Coalition to receive the July “military” themed grant. The $2,500 grant will be utilized by the Gwinnett Coalition in the GVRC’s Gift Card Program. To address food insecurity and prevent loss of transportation (which can cause job loss), the GVRC assists veterans and their families with gift cards to purchase food and gas.
Veterans who receive gift cards for specific purchases are required to submit receipts showing that the card was used for the purpose for which it was given.
"We are grateful to the Gwinnett Stripers for this generous contribution to our efforts to help Gwinnett veterans in need,” said Renee Byrd-Lewis, Executive Director of Gwinnett Coalition. “Everyone needs the basics, like food and gas, a roof over their head, to be safe, to belong, and to live to their full potential. Those who’ve served our country have sacrificed so much and when our veterans fall on hard times, we owe it to them to step in and give them the support they need. Thanks to this grant we will be able to connect more veterans and their families to a wealth of resources that will enable them to thrive.”
Representatives from the Gwinnett Coalition received the grant from the Stripers during the “Red, White, & BOOM Patriotic Celebration” on July 9.
