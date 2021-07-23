Gwinnett Stripers Center Fielder Drew Waters was somewhat like a kid in a candy store as he met first responders Thursday morning.
Waters accompanied team officials and representatives of Academy Sports+Outdoors to two fire stations and one police precinct near Coolray Field to deliver pizza lunches. The group also handed out special Austin Riley bobblehead dolls to the first responders — dolls that won't be distributed to the general public until the Sept. 4 Stripers game against the Memphis Redbirds.
"I think right now is probably the biggest time to really appreciate our first responders," said Waters, who is considered one of the top prospects in the Atlanta Braves organization. "One is because everything that is going on throughout the world. You just see so much negative things going on and somebody's got to the one to deal with those negative things, and those are our first responders that are constantly putting their lives out there at risk.
"And, they have families too so the fact that they're out there protecting people like me and everyone else in my family — it's just kind of hard to even think about putting yourself in their shoes."
The purpose of the lunch and bobblehead giveaways on Thursday was to thank first responders for the work they did during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gwinnett Stripers General Manager Adam English.
The group visited fire stations 10 and 24 as well as the Gwinnett Police Department's North Precinct. These are the firefighters and police officers most likely to respond when an incident happens at Coolray Field, where the Stripers play, or at the Academy Sports+Outdoors store in Buford.
"We just wanted to thank the fire people and the police officers who have, even more so than their normal level of sacrifice and service to our communities, over the 2020 year of the pandemic risked their lives even more," English said.
The concept of the Stripers and Academy Sports+Outdoors doing something together to thank first responders first came up in 2019. They decided there was a greater need for it this year in light of what first responders faced during the pandemic.
The Austin Riley bobbleheads are set to part of an Academy Sports+Outdoors Night promotion at the upcoming Stripers game in September, and it is designed to promote hunting equipment that the retailer sells by showing Riley using a a hunting bow and arrow.
"One of the neat elements of the promotion was to give back to first responders within our community and we are grateful to have Drew Waters join our little first responders caravan stops and it was exciting to integrate ourselves with the first responders in our community and to be able to get them an exclusive bobblehead before the public is open to it," Academy Sports+Outdoors Senior Regional Marketing Specialist Cody Reid said. "It's been a neat experience."
And, the gesture was appreciated by the first responders. Waters spent nearly an hour talking to police officers, for example, about what they do and about baseball hitting techniques during the stop at the North Precinct.
As they talked, Academy Sports+Outdoors officials handed out some of the bobbleheads and Stripers mascot, Chopper, arm wrestled with a police officer.
The officer won by the way.
"We really appreciate it," Gwinnett Police Lt. John Bailey said. "Anytime the community gets together and shows support for each other, it's a great thing. We really respect all that these guys do for the community. That's why we loved having them over. That means a lot that they're behind us for what we do.
"We're here for the citizens of the county and they're part of that so we just really enjoy that."
