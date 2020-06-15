The counting of absentee-by-mail ballots in Gwinnett County is still underway nearly a week after the state's primary election, a county spokesman confirmed Monday.
Gwinnett received about 86,563 mail-in ballots for the primary, far eclipsing the usual amount of absentee-by-mail ballots received for elections in the county. The state's general primary as well as its presidential preference primary were on the ballot and state officials had encouraged voting by mail because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
"Still counting," counting spokesman Joe Sorenson said. "Will be counting through the evening tonight too."
It was not immediately clear on Monday exactly how many absentee-by-mail ballots the county has left to count.
"They are seeing daylight," Sorenson said. "They may be wrapping up the main part of the count tonight or tomorrow morning."
As votes were counted and added to the results over the weekend, some races have shifted, however.
The Democratic race for the 7th Congressional District initially appeared headed for a run-off, for example, but Carolyn Bourdeaux's lead grew as votes were counted, and her campaign declared an outright victory — without a run off — on Sunday after she crossed the 50% threshold.
Bourdeaux had received 52.54% of the votes counted as of Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the run-off picture for the Democratic Party's nomination for county commission chairman has changed over the weekend. Former county employee Nicole Love Hendrickson continues to hover just below the 50% threshold, but the question of who she will face has become harder to answer.
Demond Nembhard, who had been in second place at the end of last week slipped back to fourth place behind Lawrenceville City Attorney Lee Thompson Jr. and former state Sen. Curt Thompson over the weekend as mail-in ballots were counted. Lee Thompson is currently in second place, but he is only 60 votes ahead of Curt Thompson, who is 543 votes ahead of Nembhard.
In the Democratic primary for commission District 3, Jasper Watkins and John Moye remain neck-and-neck, with Watkins slightly ahead, in the race to see who will face Derrick Wilson in a run-off. Wilson continues to lead the Democratic field in that race, but is well below the 50% threshold needed to win the party's nomination.
Gwinnett's elections board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the county's elections office in Lawrenceville. Election results are expected to be certified by the elections board on Friday.
