Years ago, former Gwinnett County Commissioner Maron Buice was asked if he would be OK with a bridge he pushed for that crossed railroad tracks being named after him.
At the time, Buice — who served on the county commission from 1968 until 1984 — was not exactly keen on the idea and declined the offer.
“They had talked about it years before, but I told them I didn’t want to do it right then because I was in office and I thought it’d seem political so I said let’s wait a while, but I didn’t think it’d be this long,” Buice said.
Now, decades later, Buice’s attitude on letting the State Route 20 bridge over the railroad tracks a few feet east of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Sugar Hill be named for him has mellowed and he’s OK with the idea. Of course, the fact that four decades have passed since the idea was first introduced has played a role in that shift in attitudes.
Buice, who is 93, was about 49 when the bridge was first dedicated in 1975. If naming the bridge after him was going to be done, he’d rather it be done now rather than waiting any longer.
“I’ve seen too many roads and bridges named ‘Memorial So-and-So,’” Buice said. “I said, ‘I don’t want to be a ‘Memorial Buice,’ I want to be here where I can enjoy it.”
Nearly 44 years to the day after Buice lead a ceremony to dedicate a new bridge to get cars on State Route 20 safely over the train tracks at Mangum’s Crossing in Sugar Hill, local and state officials will once again gather for a dedication related to the bridge.
But this time, Buice will be the guest of honor instead of the master of ceremonies.
The ceremony, which will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in a banquet room at Sugar Hill’s E Center, located at 5019 W. Broad St., has been organized to dedicate the bridge as the Maron Sidney Buice Bridge.
The original dedication, when the bridge first opened, was held Sept. 2, 1975.
“I think it’s very important to show where you’ve been and where you’ve come from to know where you’re going,” state Sen. Renee Unterman said.
Fighting to improve safety at a dangerous crossingThere’d been calls for making safety improvements at State Route 20’s crossing at the railroad tracks in Sugar Hill, a crossing that was known at the time as Mangum’s Crossing, before a 1970 accident in which a train hit a car filled with five teenage girls.
All of the girls in the car died in the collision — their car was left a twisted and mangled piece of metal and tires and it proved to be a catalyst for state officials to take a more serious look at improving safety at the crossing.
“It wasn’t easy,” Buice said. “I believe it was about the largest grant we had gotten in Gwinnett County at that time because everybody told me ‘I’ve got 159 counties to deal with’ ... and they let know pretty quick that wasn’t one of the projects they were after, but they just took an interest in it, especially after those girls were killed.”
But Buice and other community members who wanted improvements made at the crossing had faced opposition, particularly from the railroad company that used that line.
“The railroad, when I called them about it to begin with, they turned me off (and) said ‘We’ve got a lot of crossings. We couldn’t build a bridge across every crossing’ and they did me the same way about the signals,” Buice said. “They said ‘We can’t put signals on every one.’ They said ‘It’d suit us if you would just close it.’ “
That was not an option in Buice’s mind.
“We’re not just gonna close it. I said ‘that’s Highway 20 that comes across there,’ “ he said. “And so when we found what the cost was going to be, (the-Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner) Tom Moreland — you have to give him credit and probably the man who worked with me all the way through, Lewis Canup. He worked with the state.
“Tom introduced me to him and said ‘This is the man that will be working with you’ and he was fantastic. If he didn’t know an answer, he could find out.”
Construction began in March 1974, and it cost $2.6 million to build. The cost was another hurdle that had to be dealt with. Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash, who joined the county government as a member of its finance department in 1977, said the county’s budget in those days was “a few million dollars” and money had to be stretched a tight in those days.
Buice attributed Moreland with being able to get the money for the project.
“We didn’t have any money for anything and that’s the reason why we had trouble getting the (railroad crossing) signals,” Buice said. “We didn’t have the money so Tom Moreland said ‘I think I can get some money from the federal government, the same way with the bridge. He got money for the bridge.”
Buice said getting the bridge opened was “probably one of the best things that’s happened in Sugar Hill.” He also said it was well-received by the community.
“People couldn’t believe how nice it was to drive across that bridge,” he said.
But the fact that the death of a teenagers helped spur things a long isn’t lost on Nash.
“It’s a shame it took such a tragedy to get attention from folks that needed to be willing to do it,” she said.
The legacy of a fatal accident loomed over original dedicationThe memories of the tragic accident that helped spur on construction of the bridge did not go unrecognized when the bridge was opened in 1975. A radio recording of the dedication ceremony from 44 years ago has been posted on YouTube and the voices that can be heard on it include Buice, then-Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom Moreland and former state Sen. Steve Reynolds.
“Since we’ll be able to close this dangerous crossing down at the railroad here, this community will never have to face a tragic day, such as it did on Nov. 8, 1970,” Moreland said at the time.
Moreland is expected to attend this weekend’s rededication ceremony.
The former GDOT commissioner’s comments reflected an optimism that existed in 1975 about how much safety in that area would be improved by having the bridge in place.
“We don’t know how many lives this bridge will save, but we do know how many it would have saved had it been here in previous years,” Buice said at the original dedication ceremony.
Why the naming is happening nowUnterman sponsored legislation in the State Senate this year to get the bridge named for Buice.
But why, after all of these years, is it finally happening? Unterman, like Buice, pointed to time as a major reason.
“We understood the expediency,” Unterman said. “Mr. Buice is 93 years old and he did not want it to be a memorial bridge and I agree with him and we’re going to have a good time and have a celebration.’”
Praise for Buice’s involvement on the bridge back in 1975While there were plenty of platitudes handed out at the 1975 dedication ceremony, then-county Commission Chairman Bill Atkinson made a point to highlight Buice’s efforts on the project.
“An individual that really should be praised for pursuing this matter is your own district commissioner, Maron Buice,” Atkinson told attendees. “When I took office, one of the first things he asked me about was ‘We’ve got a project that we really need to push. We need the cooperation of everyone and I want to see it completed.’
“And to you, Maron, I think this is probably a dream come true. I know it is to the rest of us and I think you should be recognized for your outstanding work in pursuing this project and we all appreciate it.”