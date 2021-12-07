A quote from Dr. Seuss, a nod to Georgia Gwinnett College’s slogan and references from Gwinnett County State Court Judge Veronica Cope’s own life story.
That is how Cope delivered a simple message to Georgia Gwinnett College’s newest graduates at the Gas South Arena on Tuesday morning: don’t let anything stand in the way of accomplishing their goals. Cope, who is the second African-American elected to serve as a State Court judge in Gwinnett, served as the college’s graduation speaker at GGC’s fall commencement ceremony at the arena.
“Grizzlies, go forward with resolve and determination,” Cope told the graduates. “It won’t be easy, but never give up on yourself or your dreams and, oh, the places you’ll go.”
GGC conferred degrees on more than 600 students during the commencement ceremony.
The ceremony was a time of celebration for the students, many of whom giddily smiled and waved to family members and friends in the audience after they received their diploma cases.
“This morning, I can feel so much energy in this stadium,” GGC President Jann Joseph told the graduates and their families. “It is so good to be here because we are all so very happy this morning to gather to celebrate one of the most exciting days in the lives of our students, and we are all so very proud.”
One of the graduates, Morgan George, could barely contain her excitement as she stood at the podium on the commencement stage to address her fellow graduates. George is a high school drop-out who went on to become a U.S. Army veteran and later a GGC student. She graduated with honors and a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences on Tuesday.
As she welcomed her fellow graduates, George enthusiastically yelled out “Yeah,” prompting the other students to begin cheering as well. Like Cope, George shared a message of persevering and not giving up.
But, George’s remarks also illustrated why the ceremony was particularly special for her.
“As someone who dropped out of high school in the 10th grade, I never thought I’d see this day,” George said. “I mean, when you drop out of high school, you don’t exactly have expectations of college.”
As Cope impressed upon the graduates the importance of not giving up in the face of adversity, she recalled her own story of how she grew up in poverty and had a child in middle school, but went on to graduate in the top 5% of her class at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and become a lawyer, an NFL agent and eventually a judge.
She also pointed out that her older sister, who is in her 50’s, recently received her bachelor degree.
“I share this story of perseverance to inspire you and to encourage you to never give up, to realize the power of persistence and to remind you that nothing is impossible no matter where you are from, no matter your pedigree and no matter what life may throw at you,” Cope told the graduates.
“You will face challenges in your life and sometimes life will throw you a curve ball and knock you down flat on your back. And when it does, get up, brush yourself off and keep running. You already have more than enough. You have all the tools that you will ever need to be successful right now. And when you reach your goals, you have the responsibility of giving back to your communities wherever your path may take you.”
Cope then recited a quote from the Dr. Seuss story, “Oh the Places You’ll Go.”
But, the judge also heaped praise on the graduates as she and other officials celebrated the graduates accomplishments.
“Hold your heads high, hold your heads with pride,” Cope told the new graduates. “You have reason to be proud. Wether this is the last tassel you turn or a precursor to many more, you have persevered through adversity with great sacrifices, fortitude and determination.”
