The expansion of the Gwinnett County State Court to include a seventh judge, starting in 2023, is having a far-reaching impact across not only the county's courts, but also the offices that interact with the courts.
The additional judge was brought up during the business plan presentations and budget requests from four departments during meetings with the county's Citizens Budget Review team.
On Monday, Gwinnett Superior Court Chief Judge George Hutchinson, Clerk of Courts Tiana Garner and Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Cleo Atwater made requests for additional personnel because of the new judicial seat.
Then, on Wednesday, Solicitor General Brian Whiteside also made requests related to the new judge.
"This has a ripple effect across several different departments," said Hutchinson as he presented requests from the administration of the Magistrate, State and Superior Courts on Monday.
The new State Court judge has not yet been named, but will take office on Jan. 1, 2023, as the court officially expands. Gov. Brian Kemp will appoint a judge to fill the seat for two years when it comes into existence, and then an election will be held in 2024 to fill a full, four-year judicial term for the seat.
The additional seat on the State Court bench was created earlier this year through the passage of House Bill 1570.
That means the additional costs that various departments are facing cannot be avoided.
"It is a requirement," Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. "Like for the Clerk of Court, it is a requirement that she has to get additional staffing to accommodate the seventh State Court judge. (With) the sheriff, we have to add, of course, additional deputies for court security. The solicitor is also going to need additional staff to support that court as well."
Gwinnett's six existing State Court judges asked the county and legislators for an expansion of the bench in 2021 because of the growing case load.
Gwinnett is nearing 1 million residents — the Atlanta Regional Commission estimates the county is home to about 983,702 residents — and officials who work in the judicial system say more residents translates into more cases showing up in the courts.
"Right now, it's a burden on our six judges to do these cases," Whiteside said.
The addition of the position means the Sheriff's Office is looking to add two deputies to the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Security Section while the Clerk of Courts Office is looking to add one civil deputy clerk and one criminal deputy clerk to handle the caseload for the additional judge.
The two additional deputies for the court are among 18 additional deputies and 13 civilian employees that the Sheriff's Office is looking to hire 2023. In total, the 31 additional cost of the request Sheriff's Office positions is expected cost $3.5 million.
The two clerk positions for the additional judge are among a dozen new positions the Clerk of Courts is asking for in 2023, at a total cost of $594,388.
Garner explained that, any time a new judicial seat is created, the court gains an additional criminal clerk and an additional civil clerk to work with that judge. These docket clerks play an important role in keeping the courts moving smoothly.
"That's why we have a one-to-one parity with the judges," Garner said. "Docket clerks receive motions, back up our judicial staff and ensure that, when a citizen goes to court, the judge has the complete file on everything that they need.
"So, that's why when you see legislation that gives you a new judge, we get new clerks."
Meanwhile, Hutchinson asked that funding be included in the county's 2023 budget to hire personnel to work in the new judge's office as well as cover general operating expenditures.
"This doesn't come to the commissioners out of the blue," Hutchinson said. "Obviously, this is part of a conversation that really started a long time ago. It was a conversation that the courts had, not only with the commissioners, but also with our legislative delegation."
Hendrickson concurred with that sentiment. She said county departments had been trying to prepare and plan for the impact they were going to face if the General Assembly approved the additional judicial seat.
"Yeah, the 7th State Court judge definitely has a ripple effect, but we knew that last year when we were approached about adding a 7th State Court seat," Hendrickson said. "We knew there were going to be budgetary considerations and we tried our best to forecast those out, working with those different departments, and so we know for this budget cycle, those requests are really non-negotiable."
And, Whiteside alone is asking county leaders to include $10.4 million in the 2023 county budget so the Solicitor's Office staff can be expanded to accommodate the new judge.
The funding Whiteside — who is leaving office at the end of December — is requesting would cover the cost of two new assistant solicitor general positions, one legal associate, one victim advocate and one criminal investigator.
Those positions — as well as a vehicle requested for the new investigator — are the only additions Whiteside asked the Citizens Review Team make to the Solicitor's Office funding allocation.
"We won't be here in 2023, so I think it's our duty to make sure that we make sure we get these budget packages and that we get this budget for our next solicitor because the population has increased and there is more crime," Whiteside said. "I think it's our duty to ask for you all to pass this package."
