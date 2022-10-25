Gwinnett County State Court Chief Judge Pamela South receives the Council of State Court Judges' Ogden Doremus–Kent Lawrence Award from Senior Judge Joe Iannazzone on Oct. 12. It is the highest award a State Court judge can receive in Georgia.
Gwinnett County State Court Chief Judge Pamela South recently received the highest award a State Court judge in Georgia can receive.
The Council of State Court Judges presented the Ogden Doremus–Kent Lawrence Award to South during its annual meeting at Callaway Gardens on Oct. 12. The award recognizes judges for their judicial ethics and professionalism as well as their community service.
South, who is retiring after this year, was cited for her work on treatment and diversion programs as well as her reputation in the courtroom.
“(Judge South) is known for legal acumen, efficiency, patience, and respect for everyone appearing in the courtroom (or on Zoom)," said Senior Judge Joe Iannazzone, as he presented the award to South. "Our honoree handled a division of the Court’s DUI Treatment Court, developed a Mental Health Diversion Program, and serves on the budget committee, helping steer the court through some lean budget years.”
South started her legal career as a private practice attorney, but she eventually became an assistant district attorney in the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office for 10 years. During her time in the DA's Office, she lead its Child Protection Team and became a victims advocate. She was appointed to serve as a full-time Gwinnett Magistrate Court judge in 1999 and was then appointed to the State Court bench by Gov. Roy Barnes in 2001.
