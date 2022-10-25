South honor.jpeg

Gwinnett County State Court Chief Judge Pamela South receives the Council of State Court Judges' Ogden Doremus–Kent Lawrence Award from Senior Judge Joe Iannazzone on Oct. 12. It is the highest award a State Court judge can receive in Georgia.

 Photo: Council of State Court Judges

Gwinnett County State Court Chief Judge Pamela South recently received the highest award a State Court judge in Georgia can receive.

The Council of State Court Judges presented the Ogden Doremus–Kent Lawrence Award to South during its annual meeting at Callaway Gardens on Oct. 12. The award recognizes judges for their judicial ethics and professionalism as well as their community service.

