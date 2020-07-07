Gwinnett County State Court's criminal proceedings are canceled through the end of next week because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, county officials have announced.
The announcement, which only applies to the State Court's criminal cases, means all arraignments and criminal hearings are cancelled through 5 p.m. on July 17. Officials said criminal matters will be rescheduled.
The courts have been in a slowdown since March, when a Gwinnett judicial emergency was declared by Superior Court Chief Judge George Hutchinson III. That declaration was in response to a statewide judicial emergency that was declared in March by Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton, and which expires Friday night.
The Gwinnett Clerk of Superior Court's office will itself be closed until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday because of the pandemic. It is expected to re-open next week, but social distancing measures will be enforced. Civil and real estate filings can be filed online and the office said it will have one door open for the filing of criminal pleadings only, according to a notice on www.gwinnettcourts.com.
