, said legalizing marijuana in the state could lead to less gang activity and gang-related deaths.
Clemons, Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside and State Rep. Donna McLeod (D-Lawrenceville) are continuing to work on a bill to legalize marijuana in hopes that it will take away a source of revenue and power from gangs in the area.
They are hoping to introduce it in the General Assembly before the end of the legislative session this year, but so far it's been delayed. Whiteside said it is currently being rewritten by judicial clerks and state representatives to change it into a format that fits with Georgia law, as well as to include several provisions.
Clemons said the problem in Gwinnett County is with gangs and drugs, specifically marijuana. He said as of fiscal year 2019, 495 cases of gang activity involved drugs of various types. Of those cases, 388, or 78%, involved marijuana.
“What we’re looking to do is work with state representatives like Donna McLeod to legalize marijuana and break the back of the gangs,” Clemons said.
“… Marijuana for gangs is like fuel to a vehicle. If we can take away the marijuana and the profits that they make, we can help end some of their recruitment tactics and promises of money … and we can also take away that additional flow of money that keeps the gangs active and prosperous.”
Whiteside said there have been numerous incidents in Gwinnett County in the past few years of drug deals gone wrong. More recently, there were two or three recent shootings at gas stations involving marijuana in Gwinnett County. He said the bill will help there be less shootings.
And McLeod said that decriminalizing marijuana would also help many of the people from which she gets calls from who say they don't just want to be able to use marijuana, but need to use it for medicinal purposes.
"If you don't smoke, you don't have to smoke it," McLeod said. "The benefits far outweigh the negatives. For me, hemp is a natural plant and it has such great benefits to the user. ... Instead of having people sneaking around, let's tax it."
So far, Clemons and Whiteside said the bill seems to be getting bipartisan support.
“We want to share it with people across the aisle to make sure that this is something that is acceptable by everybody in the state legislature,” Clemons said.
The bill is similar to one in Kentucky, but nine states throughout the country have legalized marijuana. Clemons said criminal activity, including gang activity, has dropped significantly in those states.
The Georgia bill would include provisions so that 10% of the profits go to pre-K, 10% to the HOPE Scholarship and 10% to pensions for first responders throughout the state.
In terms of tax revenue, Clemons said Colorado brought in $1.5 billion in tax revenue in 2019 from the legalization of marijuana. He added that with the tax cuts Gov. Brian Kemp is looking to make in the budget, Georgia would benefit from bringing in that type of tax revenue.
Both Clemons and Whiteside said they want people to understand that legalizing marijuana in the state with this bill would give local government total command, control and “domination” over gangs.
Last year, the Gwinnett County Solicitor’s Office stopped prosecuting misdemeanor cases tied to marijuana. Clemons said this has “somewhat” reduced their case load, but, more importantly, it has created a better relationship for law enforcement with the community at large.
“Black and brown people are disproportionately targeted, arrested, and given much harsher sentences for the possession of marijuana and any other drugs than their other counterparts,” Clemons said.
“We want to take that out of the community and create a level playing field for everybody. We want to turn this not into a recreational marijuana bill; we want to turn this into a commerce marijuana bill where money is generated and everybody in the state of Georgia can actually prosper from this.”
However, State Rep. Chuck Efstration (R-Dacula) said while he thinks the state needs to take anti-gang measures very seriously, "I think these issues need to be considered separately."
"And I remain committed to fighting gang violence and supporting law enforcement in their efforts to stop gang criminal organizations," he said.
When asked if he had lost hope that the bill would pass this year, Whiteside said, “I never give up hope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.