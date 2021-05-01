Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside had a message for people who drive while under the influence of alcohol this past week: Their cases will now be prosecuted in a higher court.
Whiteside said his office will stop prosecuting DUI cases in Gwinnett County Recorder's Court. The cases will instead be bound over and handled in Gwinnett's State Court for motions and trials. It's a move that will allow defendants to take appeals of their convictions to higher courts in Georgia.
"I have chosen to discontinue hearing these types of cases at Recorder’s Court because it is not a court of record, and the appellate process from motions decided in Recorder’s Court is limited to the Gwinnett County Superior Court," Whiteside said in a statement.
"In my judgement, decisions concerning violation of O.C.G.A § 40-6-391 (the section of Georgia law dealing with DUI) are so impactful that they should be heard by the Georgia Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court of Georgia."
Whiteside said defendants who are likely to plead guilt or nolo contendere to DUI charges in Recorder's Court will not be affected by the change.
"While I understand that this change will mean that more cases will be heard in state court, I believe that having DUI motions and trials in state court not only protects the interests of the state but also the rights of a defendant,” Whiteside said.
