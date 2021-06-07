Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside will offer past defendants a chance to get misdemeanor charges on their criminal records hidden from the public eye this weekend during a Juneteenth kick-off celebration that the Promised Land community in south Gwinnett is holding.
Whiteside announced his office will gather information from past defendants who qualify for "Records Restriction," and give out information on how to get records restricted, during the free-to-attend celebration. The event will be held from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday at 4540 Lee Road in Snellville.
As its name suggests, "Records Restriction" is a way for someone has been accused of committing misdemeanor crimes to get those charges hidden from public view — as long as they meet certain criteria, such as never having been convicted of the crimes at trial and not pleading guilty or nolo contendere.
Other criteria that qualifies defendants to have their records restricted include:
• They must have been arrested in Gwinnett County.
• They were under 21 when they committed certain misdemeanors.
• They completed a pre-trial diversion program.
• They completed a first offender case.
