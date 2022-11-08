Amid reports about fights breaking out, and weapons being used, in Gwinnett County Public Schools, at least one of the county's court officials is publicly backing the idea of putting metal detectors in schools.
Solicitor General Brian Whiteside issued a statement over the weekend announcing he supports putting the devices in the schools. GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts told the Gwinnett Chamber in September, as well as parents and educators at a town hall forum in Lilburn last week, that district officials were discussing the possibility of installing metal detectors or using metal detecting wands in schools.
“The first method of protecting lives is perimeter defense. We must take the necessary steps to prioritize the safety and security of all students and staff within our public school system,” said Whiteside, who is set to leave office at the end of this year.
“Metal detectors have been known to lower the chance of violent acts from taking place. These risk-reduction tools will add an additional layer of protection and allow students to receive a quality education in a safe environment.”
Watts' reiteration last week that metal detectors in schools are being discussed came amid a rash of incidents involving students that have occurred in or near schools.
Within the last month alone, a student fired a gun at Shiloh High School shortly after classes let out for the day, a student was shot and killed near Norcross High School's campus during school hours and a Grayson High School cut a classmate with a boxcutter during a fight in a school bathroom.
Brookwood High School also went into a hard lockdown — while it was already on a soft lockdown for an unrelated matter — a couple of weeks ago when someone claimed on social media that a person carrying a gun was in the school and planned to shoot people. Brookwood previously had a scare in September when a threat of a school shooting began circulating, prompting several students to be absent from school for a few days afterward.
On top of that, there have been reports of increased numbers of fights in various Gwinnett schools since August.
"The Gwinnett County Solicitor-General’s Office strongly condemns all acts of violence involving schools within the Gwinnett County Public Schools system," the solicitor's office said. "Implementation of additional security measures is needed to keep our students, teachers, and community safe."
Although Watts has publicly said, on at least two occasions, that GCPS officials are discussing the possibility of installing metal detectors in schools, it remains unclear how likely it is that the devices will in fact be put in school buildings.
At the town hall forum last week, Watts recounted a discussion he'd had with another superintendent about metal detectors in schools.
“When we have metal detectors and we have large schools such as we have in Gwinnett, we have to make sure we organize ourselves accordingly when our students come on campus,” Watts said. “How will we make sure that our students are safe as they enter schools, going into a school house, while they go through a scanner?
“Just like there are lines when we go to sporting events when we go through scanners. (A) colleague said this, he had gone through a horrific event of a school shooting in his district. He noticed at that moment when there was a backlog in the metal detectors. He said, ‘If someone wanted to do harm, (when) students are backlogged coming into school, something horrific could happen then.’ We don’t want that to happen, so we are planning.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.