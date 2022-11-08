Amid reports about fights breaking out, and weapons being used, in Gwinnett County Public Schools, at least one of the county's court officials is publicly backing the idea of putting metal detectors in schools.

Solicitor General Brian Whiteside issued a statement over the weekend announcing he supports putting the devices in the schools. GCPS Superintendent Calvin Watts told the Gwinnett Chamber in September, as well as parents and educators at a town hall forum in Lilburn last week, that district officials were discussing the possibility of installing metal detectors or using metal detecting wands in schools.