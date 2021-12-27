People who usher in 2022 by firing guns on Friday night could face jail time and a mandatory psychological examination among other punishments, Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside announced on Monday.
The solicitor announced what his sentencing recommendations will be for people who are arrested for what is known as "celebratory gunfire" in an effort to deter people from engaging in the activity.
"Celebratory discharge of a firearm is reckless conduct," Whiteside's office said in a statement. "In previous years, such actions have caused death in the Metro Atlanta area. The Solicitor-General’s Office will continue its efforts to ensure Gwinnett citizens feel safe and secure through aggressive and innovative prosecution."
Whiteside's sentencing recommendations will include 12 months in jail and — or — a $1,000 fine as well as the confiscation of the offender’s firearm, a requirement that they participate in a firearms safety class and a mandatory psychological evaluation.
"State and Recorder’s Court Judges maintain and enact all sentences," the solicitor's office said. "We highly encourage the citizens of Gwinnett and all Georgians to celebrate safely and responsibly this holiday season."
