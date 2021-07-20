Months after eight people were killed in shootings at two Asian-owned spas in Georgia, Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside is creating a new group to bring attention to concerns that various ethnic groups about their safety in Gwinnett County.
Whiteside's office announced on Monday the creation of the 3.16 United Nations of Gwinnett group. The team is tasked with raising awareness about safety concerns the diverse group of communities in Gwinnett County have.
"The name of the group, '3.16 United Nations of Gwinnett,' is to commemorate the lives lost in the tragic Atlanta Spa Shootings which took place on the night of March 16, 2021," the solicitor's office said in a statement.
Law enforcement officials have previously said a gunman went to a spa in Atlanta and another one in Cherokee County and opened fire at each location. Each of the eight people killed in the crime spree were women of Asian descent.
The solicitor's office said the new 3.16 United Nations of Gwinnett is intended to offer a "united front to combat crime and hate in Gwinnett County" by sharing information, and all of Gwinnett's diverse community groups will be represented in the group.
Whiteside will lead the group.
