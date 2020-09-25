Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside and the Georgia Retail Association are teaming up to encourage Georgians to follow face mask policies in retail establishments around Gwinnett County and across the state.
White and Georgia Retail Association Executive Director Thomas Beusse created a joint public service announcement urging compliance with face mask policies. Whiteside’s office said it supports businesses who choose to require customers wear face masks and follow other guidelines in their stores.
“There have been incidents both nationally and locally where customers have resisted face mask policies inside retail establishments and, in several cases, have become violent towards retail store employees,” officials at the Solicitor’s Office said in a statement. “Under no circumstances will this behavior be tolerated.”
A customer who attacks employees at a store for asking the customer to wear a face mask can be prosecuted, with each offense carrying 12 months either in jail or on probation, as well as a fine of up to $1,000, according to the solicitor’s office.
“While judges determine sentences, our prosecutors will recommend appropriate jail time for endangering public health and safety,” Whiteside’s office said. “By working together and doing our part to keep our community safe, we can overcome these challenging and unprecedented times. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation.”
