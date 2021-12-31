Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside announced Friday afternoon that he will close his office in January because of the new spike in COVID-19 cases.
Whiteside said the new spike, part of the spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID, has caused staffing shortages in his office. The move to close the office means there will not be in-person State Court activities from Monday until at least Jan. 20, although Recorder's Court and the Jail Court will remain open.
“We have given a great deal of consideration to the idea of briefly suspending in-person operations," Whiteside said in a statement. "Given the recent increase in COVID-19 transmissions, we strongly believe that this is the best course of action not just for our staff, but for the people we serve each day as well.”
Phillip Bonton, a legal assistant in the solicitor's office, said there have been no reports yet of employees in the office testing positive for COVID-19. Some employees will work from home as part of the office's closure, he added.
Bonton said the exact length of the closure is tentative, but it is expected to go until at least the later part of January.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported on Friday that there had been 10,483 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Gwinnett County over the last two weeks. That's a rate of 1,079 new cases for every 100,000 residents over a two-week period.
To date, there have been 127,002 cases of COVID-19 reported in Gwinnett County since the pandemic arrived in Georgia in March 2020.
