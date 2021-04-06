Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside announced this week that, despite what Georgia’s new election reform law says, his office will not prosecute people who hand out food and water to voters waiting in long lines if the action was not motivated by partisan politics.
The controversial new omnibus law — which has been referred to as Senate Bill 202, the name it went by as it was moving through the General Assembly — made it a misdemeanor crime to hand out food and water to people waiting in line to vote.
Officially, the law says those items cannot be handed out within 25 feet of a voting line or 150 of a polling location.
But, Whiteside said his office won’t enforce it as long as the people handing out the food and water are not trading them for votes, effectively asking people to vote for certain candidates or issues in exchange for the provisions.
“The Gwinnett County Solicitor’s Office will not prosecute individuals arrested for distributing nonpartisan beverages and/or food to voters waiting in line for long hours on Election Day in Gwinnett County as there is no rational, legal basis for this law,” Whiteside’s office said in a statement.
(6) comments
It's a dangerous thing when people entrusted to enforce the law refuse to do it because they don't like a certain law.
State statute is not the highest law in the land.
So, yet again, an official who is elected to enforce the law decides that they will not enforce the law.
There are higher laws than state law.
What does it take to start a recall petition on this guy?
He has announced opposition in his next election. Just get behind that candidate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.