Local comic book store chain Galactic Quest had a banner year in 2019 at its locations in Lawrenceville and Buford, according to owner Kyle Puttkammer.
Now, the store, like many other small businesses in Gwinnett and beyond, is trying to navigate the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 and the hit it has caused to the economy. The pandemic has caused Puttkammer, who has faith that his customers will continue to support his stores as long as they have money to spend, to adjust his outlook for this year.
"This past year, we had our best year ever, but I don't think 2020 is going to come close to performing like 2019," he said. "We have to adjust our expectations."
The National Federation of Independent Business announced on Thursday that 92% of small businesses in America have been negatively impacted by the outbreak and stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders that have been issued, based on a survey it has conducted. That's an increase from a week and a half earlier, when the federation said about 76% of small businesses were believed to be negatively impacted by the breakout.
Eighty percent of American small businesses that participated in the survey reported slower sales while 31% said they are having supply chain disruptions and 23% have concerns about sick employees.
More alarming is how long small business owners feel they can survive in the current climate. About 50% of survey respondents said they wouldn't be able to go on more than two months and another 33% said they might be able to hold on for somewhere between three and six months.
State-level numbers were not available.
"Our members say they've seen a big drop in revenue as people have stayed home, so the focus now is seeking financial relief so they can avoid closing the doors for good, and that includes applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans," NFIB State Director Nathan Humphrey said.
Gwinnett businesses have to navigate social distancing and a stay-at-home order
The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a hit to Gwinnett's small businesses. Some businesses and restaurants have tried to make things work with curbside pick-up or take out, or by offering delivery and to go options. Not every business has been able to keep it going, and have closed down until the outbreak ends.
Some had no choice but to shut down after the county's stay-at-home order was issued because they weren't deemed essential businesses. A statewide shelter-in-place order set to go into effect Friday and last until April 13 compounds that impact.
A week and a half ago, the messages coming from NFIB's state chapter were more optimistic than they were Thursday.
“Our members are determined to come through this," Humphrey said on March 23. "Small businesses are heeding the latest warnings and doing everything they can to continue delivering the goods and services their customers need as safely as possible."
Some businesses, like Taste of Britain in downtown Norcross, are hoping to make it work though. Norcross' version of the stay-at-home order, which lasts until April 27, does offer room for Taste of Britain to stay open because of the large amount of food it sells.
Most of Taste of Britain's sales during the outbreak have been food items which are shipped in from the United Kingdom, owner Rukhsana Aguilar said.
"Well, it's essential for the English people," Aguilar said. "I know essential businesses should be open, but everyone, when I say that, they all say, 'Well, yeah, you're essential for us, the English people,' so I said 'OK then, we'll stay open.' "
Aguilar said her shop is doing curbside pickup, and it also has an online store.
Online sales — which Aguilar estimated are up 40% right now — have helped offset the drop in sales that are done in person at the store. Taste of Britain's owner said that has allowed her shop to do better in this environment than some other stores in downtown Norcross.
"We're doing OK — right now," she said. "We're doing a lot more online, of course, and we're doing a lot more in-store pick-up where people just order online and they collect in-store so they call us when they arrive and we (either) meet them at their car and they can just pop their trunk or we can just hand it to them at the car.
"So, we're doing OK, but many, many stores downtown here are not doing OK."
Galactic Quest does not have an online store to offset a drop in in-person sales, but it was enforcing curbside pickup in an effort to promote social distancing before the stay-at-home order went into effect, which caused Galactic Quest to close until April 13.
"We all need to be healthy through this," Puttkammer said. "That's the most important thing. Yes, we need to have healthy businesses. Yes, we need to have strong employment and a good economy, but I do think that they're looking at the numbers (of COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett) to keep us all safe and it is good that they've done this to (flatten the curve)."
While the lack of an online store might sound like a bad thing for Galactic Quest, Puttkammer said that while he is confident he'll be able to pull through the pandemic and stay in business, the COVID-19 outbreak could, in a way, actually lead to a "silver lining" long-term change.
"The silver lining to this is that we could end up having an online store," he said. "We're still having meetings with our employees and seeing what we might want to do."
Puttkammer also said he planned to meet with his accountant this week to see how the stimulus bill passed by Congress last week might help out.
Gwinnett Chamber offering online resources to help businesses
The Gwinnett Chamber announced on Friday afternoon that it is trying to provide resources and assistance, as best it can, during the outbreak and stay-at-home order.
The chamber has stopped holding in-person events for the time being, but it is posting information about the stay-at-home order for business owners on its website, www.gwinnettchamber.org/stay-at-home-ordinance/. It has also been hosting online events, such as online networking, so local businesses owners can stay in touch during the outbreak.
“With the rapidly changing situation surrounding COVID-19 and its implications for business, the Gwinnett Chamber is dedicated to providing leadership and resources to help you manage the situation,” Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett President and CEO Nick Masino said. "We are committed to supporting Gwinnett businesses during this challenging time.”
Another source is the Georgia Small Business Development Center, which has resources available online, at georgiasbdc.org, to help business owners with U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
Supply, demand, uncertainty and optimism
A big factor that could hurt Taste of Britain and Galactic Quest could be not a drop in store traffic, but a lack of supply to meet customer demands.
Aguilar said the since her store sells a lot of products, food included, which are produced in Britain, they have to be imported. Due to the pandemic's impact on cargo movements, the store has had to make changes on where it gets products.
"Right now, we're not getting anything from the UK because there's less planes flying, so we're not getting our stuff from the UK," Aguilar said. "We're getting them from local distributors."
Meanwhile, Puttkammer said releases of new comics have been suspended by the industry's distributor, which will help him out since he'll have to close because of the stay-at-home order anyway. That's a surreal move for the comics industry because comic books fans have long been able to count on new comics arriving every Wednesday, something Puttkammer described as being like "having Christmas every week."
For now, Christmas in the comic book industry is on hold, but Puttkammer said merchants in downtown Lawrenceville have received support from the city and are holding out hope for their economic futures.
"We communicate with a lot of the merchants on the square, and so far, we haven't seen too much doom and gloom in regards to that," he said. "I guess people are pretty confident that we'll see the other side of this without too much collateral damage."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.