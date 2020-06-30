Small businesses in Gwinnett County can now apply for some of the $20 million in federal grants and loans that are available through the county's Small Business Assistance Program.
County officials said they began accepting applications for the assistance funding, which is available because of the federal CARES Act, at noon Tuesday. The money the county has to distribute to small businesses includes grants of up to $75,000 and 36-month loans ranging between $50,000 and $200,000.
"The funds are intended to help businesses reopen their doors with such needs as deep cleaning facilities, modifying facilities to accommodate ongoing social distancing, restocking inventory, marketing to their clients, and/or paying staff in advance of reopening and achieving revenue," county officials said.
Information about the grants and loans was posted on GwinnettCounty.com, on the Small Business Assistance Program page, and applications became available Tuesday at gcga.us/SmallBizAssist. The information about the grants and loans that is available on the county's website include details about documentation that will be required.
The funding available to Gwinnett through the act includes $10 million in grants that will be handled through the Gwinnett Community Development Program.
"The grants are targeting small businesses that cannot access capital due to their inability to meet minimum underwriting standards," county officials said. "To be eligible for a grant, the applicant needs to be a Gwinnett-based business in operation for more than one year, with up to 200 employees, and have active Georgia Secretary of State filings and organizational documents in good standing."
It also includes $10 million in loans that will be handled by Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs Inc., which county officials said is a federally certified Community Development Financial Institution.
"The SBAP also is offering 36-month term loans between $50,000 and $200,000 with the first nine months of principal and interest payments waived," county officials said. "The loan program is focusing on small businesses that can adapt and continue to generate some sales.
"Applicants for the loans need to be businesses with more than two years in operation with up to 500 employees, active Georgia Secretary of State filings and organizational documents in good standing."
