For Rukhsana Aguilar, there is nothing small about Small Business Saturday.
Aguilar, who owns Taste of Britain on South Peachtree Street in downtown Norcross, said her business, and neighboring small shops, do see their sales pick up on the one day of the Thanksgiving weekend that is dedicated to encouraging shoppers to skip the chain retailers and support their locally-owned businesses.
She expects that to happen again this weekend.
"People do want to support small businesses, and they do come out," Aguilar said. "I would say (there is) about a 25% increase in sales for that Saturday."
This year will mark one decade since American Express launched the Small Business Saturday effort in an attempt to get customers to "shop small" and support locally-owned businesses on the day after Black Friday.
“We recognize the hardships faced by small business owners today and want to inspire people to take notice and Shop Small to support their communities on Small Business Saturday and beyond,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer at American Express, in a statement.
“Retail is changing, but local shops are the fabric of our communities, helping them to thrive in the future is part of our brand ethos and backing promise.”
Although Small Business Saturday doesn't draw the same crowds as Black Friday, there is still a lot of business done on that day. The National Retail Federation is projecting 66.6 million Americans will do their shopping on Saturday.
Local officials are quick to point out how key small businesses are in Gwinnett County, which is why they see it as important for residents and visitors to the county to "shop small."
Cally D'Angelo, the senior director of membership services and small business at the Gwinnett Chamber, said one figure has shown that smaller businesses that have less than 100 employees, make up about 88% of all businesses in Gwinnett County.
"Small businesses build community," D'Angelo said. "They create a sense of place. They are the character and charm that make people want to live, work and play in Gwinnett. You can do your part in supporting by shopping small."
Aguilar said the fact that people are raising the flag to promote small businesses during the busy holiday time does not go unnoticed by local shop owners such as herself. She also expressed appreciation for Norcross residents.
"We really appreciate it that people think of us, the small businesses, because we know it's a busy time for everybody and a lot of people are spending their money at the big box stores," Aguilar said. "(But) We're lucky to have a great community that will come in and support all of us here in Norcross."
For one business in Sugar Hill's new downtown district, Small Business Saturday will be something akin to a debutante ball.
Although Southern Grace, a southern living boutique shop, opened last weekend in Sugar Hill's E Center on West Broad Street, its official grand opening celebration is set to coincide with Small Business Saturday this weekend.
Sugar Hill is the only entity in Gwinnett that American Express has listed as a Small Business Saturday "Neighborhood Champion" for this year.
Meanwhile, Crave Pie Studio and Farmhouse Home Decor and Gifts, two downtown Duluth businesses that were recently shut down because of fire damage, will have a pop-up shop in a parking lot on Main Street, across the Duluth Town Green.
But, for businesses such as Taste of Britain, the Christmas decorations have already gone up and holiday gifts such as Christmas puddings and Christmas crackers — the gift filled package kind, not the edible kind — are already on display.
Since Taste of Britain sells food as well as gifts, Aguilar said visitors will get to try some of the merchandise before deciding whether to buy it Saturday.
"We usually sample food, pies and stuff so we'll definitely be doing some sampling of our food," she said.
Some Small Business Saturday activities taking place around Gwinnett include:
• Sugar Hill Small business Saturday Puzzle Hunt: The city of Sugar Hill and participating downtown businesses will host this event from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Shoppers are encouraged to stop by the E Center or Eagle Theatre, located at 5019 W. Broad St., to begin the hunt by receiving four pieces from a 12-piece puzzle. Shoppers will then have to go around to participating downtown businesses to pick up the remaining puzzle pieces. The city will also ask shoppers to get stamps in a "passport" book at the participating businesses. Shoppers who fill up their "passport" book and complete their puzzels can then take pictures of them and submit the images at bit.ly/2qEem0g to be entered in a Small Business Saturday giveaway. The completed "passport" book and puzzle count as separate entries in the drawing.
• Our HeART On Our Sleeves Launch: Crave Pie Studio, which was damaged by a fire earlier this year, will do a pop-up Small Business Saturday booth on Main Street, across from the Duluth Town Green, to decorate coffee cup sleeves and hand out hot cider and coffee from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for anyone who makes a donation to the GoFundMe campaign to help Eye Candy Art Studio owner Ashley Towers, who has been hospitalized after she was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
• Pop-Up Small Business Saturday: The Good Morning Gwinnett podcast is hosting this event from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Co-Working Space, located at 279 W. Crogan St. in Lawrenceville. Additional information is available at bit.ly/33zlhq5.
• Small Business Saturday Open House Mixer: West Main Trade is hosting this open house from 3 until 7 p.m. Saturday at 123 W. Main St. in Buford to "create awareness of just how small businesses support each other in a major way." It is free and open to the public, with attendees invited to "grab a friend and join us in an evening of networking, holiday shopping and amazing vibes." Additional information is available at bit.ly/2qpsom5.